Married couple dies in near northeast side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A man and a woman died in a fire early Saturday. The fire happened near Washington Park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to a single-story home on 3134 Adams Street Saturday. 911 operators received a call from neighbors shortly after 2:00 a.m. who said they saw a nearby house possibly on fire. When firefighters arrived to the residence, there was heavy spoke pouring out of the home.

Firefighters located two victims who were asleep inside the residence at the time of the fire. EMS personnel performed CPR on-scene for both victims due to heavy smoke inhalation. They were transported by ambulance to the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Health Hospital in critical condition.

Despite the best life saving measures performed by doctors, both victims were pronounced dead at approximately 3:25 a.m.

The married couple lived inside the home for 13 years. They had three dogs who were all found outside the residence and sustained no injuries during the blaze.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metro Police Department have begun an investigation to determine a cause of the fire. It appears the home had working smoke alarms which were functioning at the time of the fire. Unfortunately, both victims were unable to escape the home due to the aggressive fire. Investigators estimate the fire caused approximately $30,000 worth of damage to the home.

The name of the victims has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified. The victims were one 55 year-old male and a 48 year-old female.