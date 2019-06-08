Kroger recalls frozen berries due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

Grocery chain Kroger is recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

Kroger was informed by the FDA that a sample of the Private Selection frozen berries was tested by the FDA and found to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Kroger is recalling the following items, which were distributed to all Kroger stores:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);
PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);
PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

