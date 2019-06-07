× Your guide to Pride 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– One of the largest LGBTQ+ festivals will be taking place tomorrow in the Circle City.

Be on the lookout for members of CBS4 who will walk in the Cadillac Barbie Indy Pride Parade to the music of DJ GNO. The parade travels down Massachusetts Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the Firefighters Union Hall.

The Indy Pride Festival takes place at Historic Military Park at White River, 601 West New York St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will feature vendors, several stages, and all-day music and entertainment.

What can I bring?

Outside coolers will not be allowed at the festival.

Each guest is allowed one, non-alcoholic beverage in an unopened container.

Pre-packaged food is permitted.

Purses and backpacks are allowed and will be subject to search.

Animals are permitted, but must be on a leash.

Where to park?

Indy pride has partnered with Gate Ten Events to provide parking for attendees for $15 for the entire day/evening.

Those with a handicap parking sticker can park in the lot behind Herron or in the lot south of Michigan on Blackford Street

Indy Pride is partnering with Lyft to offer convenient rideshare options for attendees

To learn more about reserving parking tickets/shuttle information, click here.

Tobacco-Free Festival

Indy Pride Fest is a tobacco-free festival.

If attendees choose to smoke, including e-cigarettes, please do so in the designated smoking areas.

Family Zone

This area is designed for families with entertainment and vendors geared toward children and families.

This is a smoke-free and alcohol-free zone.

Children 12 and Under will be admitted to the Festival for free when accompanied by an adult.

How much is it to attend?

The parade is free and open to the public.

Festival tickets range in price from $5 for general admission to $60 for the VIP experience.

They can be purchased in advance here, and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Indy Pride, Inc. was established in 1995 and opened its first office in Fountain Square in 1997. The parade is now in its 15th year.