Tracking rain for a wet weekend

A few showers dropped rain on Bloomington early this morning, but those have fizzled out and we'll be left dry and warming quickly for the rest of the day.

It's the second morning in a row that we've got fog to deal with for the morning commute.

We've got a northeasterly breeze to start off our Friday morning and that's making it feel a little on the cool side. Still, dress for summer! We'll heat up quickly.

Breezy and warm on this lovely Friday. The boundary sitting to our south won't give us any trouble today. It'll keep the rain well off to the south.

A passing shower is possible on Saturday as early as 10 a.m. That could mean raindrops for the Indy Pride Parade,but it shouldn't be enough to wash it out.

Only about a tenth of an inch of rain Saturday with much heavier and more widespread rain on the way Sunday.

Comfortable in the 70s to start off next week! Rain is expected on Monday, but right now it looks like areas west of Indianapolis will stay dry.