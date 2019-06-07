Todd Young meets first responders, surveys damage after Pendleton tornado

Posted 6:17 pm, June 7, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

PENDLETON, Ind. — Indiana senator Todd Young visited Pendleton on Friday to survey the storm damage after the recent tornado.

“The recent tornado and severe storm surge in Indiana left behind significant damage. The tornado that touched down in Pendleton left it the hardest hit area in our state,” said Young.

Young joined first responders and local officials in an emergency management roundtable at Pendleton Town Hall and toured the areas affected by the storm.

“It was important to see the damage firsthand and thank the first responders, emergency crews, and local officials who are helping this area recover,” Young added.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.