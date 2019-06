× Suspicious device found in Avon High School locker

AVON, Ind. — Avon police officers responded to a call to Avon High School on Friday in reference to a suspicious device found in a locker.

School is out of session and the few remaining staff members have been evacuated, police say.

K-9 units from Plainfield Police Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are at Avon High School assisting in the investigation.

We will update with any further developments.