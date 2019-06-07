Police use cell phone app to track stolen car from Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested two people in connection to a stolen car on the east side of Indianapolis.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Top Golf in Fishers.

The owner used an app on his phone to show police that his 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 truck in the area of I-465 and US 40 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police say the vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Budget Rental Car facility were they obtained witness descriptions of a man and a woman walking away shortly before their arrival.

The two suspects were located running in the area of an Applebee’s when they were taken into custody around 1:23 p.m.

