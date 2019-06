INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – PopCon is back in Indianapolis this weekend for the sixth year in a row!

The annual convention will run from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Self-proclaimed geeks, gamers, superfans and families will converge on the event, which celebrates all things pop culture.

The convention is filled with celebrities, social media personalities, vendors, artists, experiences and events.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Click here to learn more about the event.