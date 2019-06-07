× Lane closures expected this weekend in Indianapolis due to INDOT projects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Starting tonight you will start to see slow traffic around parts of Marion County due to multiple interstate projects.

You can expect lane closures and ramp closures all weekend long.

Indiana State Police are asking people to turn on their Hoosier hospitality and be neighborly to the other drivers and construction workers.

Here’s a look at what INDOT crews will work on this weekend:

I-465 EB/SB from 82nd St to U.S. 36 (northeast side)

Left two lanes closed

7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB/WB from 56th St to White River (northeast side)

Left two lanes closed

7 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB from 46th St to 96th St (northwest side)

Left four lanes closed

8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB at I-865 (northwest side)

Left lane closed at ramp to I-865

I-865 EB ramp to I-465 EB CLOSED

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB from Lafayette Rd to 38th St (northwest side)

Right two lanes closed

Ramps on and off Lafayette Rd to I-65 SB are CLOSED

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

“We are asking Hoosiers and visitors in the state of Indiana; as you travel through these work zones don’t follow to close and watch your speed and the distracting behaviors,” Sgt. Tony Slocum said.

Crews will be doing of a lot of repaving and pothole patching.

“Of course at some point the roads require maintenance. I don’t have to tell Hoosiers in central Indiana the harsh winter and the impact that had on our road systems. We all want nice roads,” Sgt. Slocum said.

ISP wants drivers to put the distractions down.

They want you to pay attention to the road and the construction workers.

“We don’t want anyone not going home at the end of their shifts. We will have zero tolerance for anyone speeding or unsafe lane movements or any other behavior that would cause a crash in a work zone,” Sgt. Slocum said.

INDOT says some of these projects could be delayed because of rain, but if not all lanes should be back open by Monday morning.