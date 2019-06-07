Indianapolis Zoo welcomes twin ring-tailed lemurs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo has announced the birth of two baby ring-tailed lemurs.

The zoo said Thursday that one of their lemurs, Teagan, gave birth to healthy twins on May 7. Both are doing well and growing fast.

Following a pregnancy that usually lasts about 20 weeks, the zoo says females usually give birth to a single infant, but twins do occur on occasion.

Zookeepers know at least one of their new babies is an adventurous male, who seems a bit more independent than his sibling, who so far has been staying close to mom. The zoo says Teagan is a caring and attentive mother to her newborns.

“You’ll often see them clinging to mom as she moves around the lemur habitat in Forests, though Zookeepers have already seen the babies playing nearby while mom watches closely,” the zoo wrote. “Bree, Teagan’s mother, and Owyn, Teagan’s half-brother, have also stepped in to watch after the babies at times.”

For the first few weeks, the zoo says tiny newborns will cling to their mother’s belly for protection, then start climbing around to ride piggyback on mom as she travels through the forest. After a month, babies will begin spending more time exploring off of mom and becoming more independent.

You can see the new family at the zoo’s lemur habitat, playing and spending time with the rest of their group.