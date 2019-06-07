× If you can’t adopt, there are other ways to help overcrowded shelters in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services needs your help. Right now, IACS is at capacity and not a single cage is empty. But many at other local shelters say it’s normal this time of year.

“We’ve had a lot of animals coming in. The number of animals coming in has been exceeded by the number of animals going out and we just really need to public’s support to come in and adopt,” said Animal Care Services Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

It’s kitten season, which is part of the reason they’re seeing so many animals. But IACS is partnering with other local shelters like Hamilton County and IndyHumane. Just last week, IndyHumane lent a helping hand by taking in 10 dogs with hopes of being adopted.

“Summer season always brings us a lot of pets. Whether that be from people needing to surrender their animals to us, strays that are found out in the community, or we’re transferring in from other shelters,” said IndyHumane Director of Shelter Behavior Colleen Benson.

The influx of pets during the summertime is causing shelters to come up with creative ways to help find forever homes for their four-legged friends. IndyHumane has a variety of programs like Cat Café, Summer Camps, Foster Field Trips, and even a Pet Adoption Wagon which are all ways that provide another avenue to building an everlasting friendship.

“We’re always working towards that goal of making sure they find their homes fast and getting through our system really well and taken care of along the way. Then they’re finding their forever homes,” said Benson.

IACS is looking for people to take some pets off its hands, but there are also other ways you can test out having a pet without making a full commitment.

“Definitely come and take a look, maybe you don’t find an animal for you this time, but we do have volunteer opportunities, fostering opportunities, if you want to help but can’t take an animal at this time, you can always consider a donation,” said Trennepohl.

IACS is waiving all adoption fees until June 22. They are all spayed, neutered and microchipped. And if they are not, IACS will pay for the services.