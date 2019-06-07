Greenwood police ask public to help identify audio store thieves

Posted 5:01 pm, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, June 7, 2019

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a theft from Audio Source at 1717 South US 31 on June 2.

According to police, an Audio Source employee arrived for work when he saw that someone had entered through the back-garage door on the east side of the building.

Items stolen include a computer, cordless drill, charger, batteries, subwoofers and a large pile of stereos and speakers. The estimated value of the stolen items is near $10,000.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-215-5900.

