Fever improve to 3-1, top Dallas 79-64

Fever head coach Pokey Chatman (WTTV June 1, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Natalie Achonwa scored a team-high 17 points while Kelsey Mitchell and Candice Dupree each added 14 as the Indiana Fever beat the Dallas Wings 79-64 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday evening.

The Fever (3-1) were strong on the boards, outrebounding the Wings (0-3) 39-32. It was the first time this season the Fever beat their opponent on the boards.

“I’ve said this before, (the improved defense and fast start to the season) really stems back to the difficult times we had last year and all those players taking their saltiness abroad,” said head coach Pokey Chatman. “They applied themselves, they improved themselves, they’re hungry and they brought it back here. Whether you are a rookie or a 14-year veteran, you can impact the game. They get that and they’re all doing that.”

“[Erica] Wheeler got on me for having zero rebounds the other day,” said Achonwa, who finished with 11 boards. “That was a big focus of mine to make sure that going and picking up some boards. So that was my approach and my energy today. And then as a team, we were really gritty. We were up by 20 and then they came back in that third quarter, but then we didn’t give up, we didn’t let up. We continued to adjust to the flow of the game and come back and punch back.”

The Fever are next in action Sunday, June 9 hosting the Phoenix Mercury at 4:00 p.m.

