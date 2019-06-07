Expect work zones and slow traffic this weekend with several interstate construction projects around Indy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Getting around Marion County may not be so easy this weekend.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, multiple construction projects will be going simultaneously, affecting parts of I-65, I-70 and I-465. Drivers in the Indy area will surely encounter a work zone or two. Expect lane closures, ramp closures, and in some cases, complete shutdowns on some stretches of interstate.
Here’s a look at what INDOT crews will work on this weekend:
I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465
- Right three lanes closed
- Southport Rd on ramps closed
- 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-65 NB between the Splits
- ALL LANES CLOSED
- All ramps closed in the area
- 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split (west side)
- ALL LANES CLOSED
- All ramps closed in the area
- 9 p.m Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-465 EB/SB from 82nd St to U.S. 36
- Left two lanes closed
- 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-465 NB/WB from 56th St to White River
- Left two lanes closed
- 7 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-465 NB from 46th St to 96th St
- Left four lanes closed
- 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-465 WB at I-865
- Left lane closed at ramp to I-865
- I-865 EB ramp to I-465 EB CLOSED
- 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
I-65 SB from Lafayette Rd to 38th St
- Right two lanes closed
- Ramps on and off Lafayette Rd to I-65 SB are CLOSED
- 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday