Expect work zones and slow traffic this weekend with several interstate construction projects around Indy

Posted 7:11 am, June 7, 2019

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Getting around Marion County may not be so easy this weekend.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, multiple construction projects will be going simultaneously, affecting parts of I-65, I-70 and I-465. Drivers in the Indy area will surely encounter a work zone or two. Expect lane closures, ramp closures, and in some cases, complete shutdowns on some stretches of interstate.

Here’s a look at what INDOT crews will work on this weekend:

I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465

  • Right three lanes closed
  • Southport Rd on ramps closed
  • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 NB between the Splits

  • ALL LANES CLOSED
  • All ramps closed in the area
  • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split (west side)

  • ALL LANES CLOSED
  • All ramps closed in the area
  • 9 p.m Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB/SB from 82nd St to U.S. 36

  • Left two lanes closed
  • 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB/WB from 56th St to White River

  • Left two lanes closed
  • 7 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB from 46th St to 96th St

  • Left four lanes closed
  • 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB at I-865

  • Left lane closed at ramp to I-865
  • I-865 EB ramp to I-465 EB CLOSED
  • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB from Lafayette Rd to 38th St

  • Right two lanes closed
  • Ramps on and off Lafayette Rd to I-65 SB are CLOSED
  • 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
