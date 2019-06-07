× Not a washout, but expect rain across central Indiana this weekend

We stay dry last Saturday and Sunday and since there was no rain or snow, we broke the 16-week streak of consecutive weekends with either rain or snow showers. This weekend we’ll start a new wet weekend streak as rain is on the way.

A storm system hovering over the Tennessee Valley will drift northeastward and give south-central Indiana a chance for scattered t-storms Saturday.

Our rain chances will increase for the second half of the weekend. A cold front will approach from the Great Plains and bring a better chance for more widespread rainfall from late Sunday through Monday morning. Heavy rain will fall Sunday night with highest rain totals over the southern half of the state.

We’ll see at least an inch of rain in Indianapolis, with up to two inches south of I-70 by Monday afternoon.

Last weekend was our first dry weekend since early February.

Low pressure to our south will bring a chance for rain this weekend.

We’ll have rain developing after the parade Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain will develop late Sunday.

Heavy rain will continue Sunday night.

Heavy rain will continue into Monday morning.

1-2″ of rain is likely for central Indiana through Monday morning.