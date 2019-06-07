Anderson police officer arrested for domestic battery

Posted 1:08 pm, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, June 7, 2019

File photo of an Anderson police car/CBS4

ANDERSON, Ind.– An Anderson police officer was arrested early Friday morning while off duty, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Officer Adam Watters, 23, is facing charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor domestic battery.

State police say Watters “went to the home of a female acquaintance in Anderson sometime between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. this morning.” He allegedly entered the home without permission and attacked the woman inside.

When police were called, Watters fled the scene. He was later arrested at his father’s home.

State police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.

CBS4 has requested a statement from the Anderson Police Department. A booking photo for Watters has not been made available.

