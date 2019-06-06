× Westfield police want help identifying man who reportedly approached girl, touched her

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Westfield Police Department is seeking information about a suspicious man who reportedly approached a 10-year-old girl and touched her arm Wednesday.

Officers began investigating the report after being dispatched to the Union Flats Apartments in the 600 block of South Union Street at about 9:30 p.m.

At the apartments, the girl told police she was walking her dog when she was approached and touched by the black male who had exited a white sports car.

Police say the man was described as being intoxicated, between the age of 20 and 40, between 6 feet 2 inches tall and 6 feet 4 inches tall, and about 170 to 190 pounds.

The man was reportedly wearing a black beanie style hat, sunglasses, black basketball shorts, a red tank top, and black and white Adidas basketball shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this subject or his intentions is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.