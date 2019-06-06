Weekend Rock: June 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this weekend!

Get your weekend started early and hit up the White Rabbit Cabaret on Thursday to check out the folk-rock sounds of North Carolina’s River Whyless. This is sure to be a quality show from the quartet that released the well-reviewed Kindness, A Rebel and appeared on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert in 2018.

Friday will bring indie-pop stars Vampire Weekend to White River State Park. The band is touring on their new (and highly acclaimed) Father of the Bride album and will hopefully play the new single, “This Life.” The Farm Bureau Lawn show is promising to be the do-not-miss event of the weekend.

No rock column would be complete without mentioning the Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary Tour. There are three shows of the classic rock, jukebox musical this weekend at Clowes Memorial Hall: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

HI-FI Indy is going to own Saturday night with NPR and World Cafe favorite Charley Crockett. This Texas-born class act released his sophomore effort In The Night in 2016 which seamlessly blends R&B, Zydeco and honky tonk.

Rounding out the weekend theme of North Carolina folk is Mandolin Orange at The Vogue on Sunday night. The American roots duo has released five albums over the past decade, and their single “The Wolves” was recently featured in Rolling Stone: Songs You Need To Know.

On Monday, The Vogue switches gears with indie-rap and pop phenom K.Flay. The alternative hip-hop artist’s set will undoubtedly showcase her Grammy-nominated, breakout hit “Blood in the Cut.” And if you’re wanting to catch Irish singer-songwriter Hozier when he’s in town on Monday, you may be out of luck. The “Take Me To Church” pop star’s show at Old National Center on Monday sold out.

Classic rock legends REO Speedwagon will be at the Farm Bureau Lawn on Tuesday, and you better get on it. Tickets are going fast and may be gone by the time you read this column. The shortage of tickets comes as no surprise to Hoosier rock fans, as the Champaign, Illinois, band has been playing across Indiana since the 1970s.

Wednesday is dealer’s choice for quality music connoisseurs: Welsh indie-rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen are in the Egyptian Room at Old National Center. Celebrated '90s alternative staple and Righteous Babe Records magnate Ani DiFranco will play The Vogue. And of course, one of the summer’s most anticipated shows, Dead & Company is at Ruoff Music Center, in which Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and John Mayer will undoubtedly resurrect the Grateful Dead.