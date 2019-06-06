× Score some sweet deals and free donuts for National Donut Day 2019

June 7 marks National Donut Day, which means deals and free donuts at stores around the country.

The Salvation Army created the day in 1938 to honor the women—dubbed “Donut Lassies”—who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The special day has been around for more than 80 years now, celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Here’s a look at some of the sweet deals:

Dunkin’: Get a free Dunkin’ donut when you purchase a beverage on National Donut Day.

Entenmann’s: The company encourages fans to create their “dream donut” as part of its Fan Flavor Challenge. You could win $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts. Even better, your donut will be created during the 2019 holiday season! Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. ET on June 14.

Hardee’s: Get free Froot Loops Mini Donuts Friday through Sunday with any purchase and this printable coupon from Offers.com.

Jack’s Donuts: All Jack’s Donuts locations will offer an expanded menu of flavors that will only be available on National Donut Day. Stores will serve up their usual menu items as well.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away a free donut to anyone who comes in on June 7, no purchase required. The closest Krispy Kreme shops to Indy are located in the Cincinnati, Chicago and Louisville areas. There are Indiana locations in Mishawaka and Jeffersonville, according to the company’s website.

Market District: Get a dozen donuts at Carmel Market District for $3.99 on National Donut Day. GetGo Café + Market customers can get a six-pack of Krispy Kreme donuts for $2.99 (offer good June 7-June 9). Both offers require the Giant Eagle Advantage Card.

Salvation Army: The group that started National Donut Day will deliver donuts and host events around the country. On Monument Circle, they’ll give away donuts from Titus Bakery.

Taylor’s Bakery: Customers can get a free glazed cake donut and enter for a chance to win a golden ticket for free donut holes for a year.

Titus Bakery: “Donut Lassies” from the Salvation Army will hand out donut holes from 6 a.m. to noon at the Lebanon and Westfield locations. The Lebanon store will host its annual scavenger hunt and the Westfield location will be part of the city’s “Donut Trail.” The Salvation Army will also give away Titus donuts on Monument Circle in downtown Indy.

Walmart: Walmart stores across the country will give away free glazed donuts on Friday. Visit the bakery section of any participating Walmart Supercenter or participating Neighborhood Market to claim your treat. The retailer said 4,000 stores are participating; Walmart expects to give away 1.2 million donuts.