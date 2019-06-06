× Remains of Hoosier veteran who died in WWII to arrive in Indy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A World War II veteran’s remains will return to Indianapolis on Thursday.

Army Private First Class Marvin Dickson will arrive on Delta Flight 2281 from Atlanta around 6 p.m.

The 19-year-old was killed in action while in Germany during the early morning hours of November 13, 1944. He was identified September 27, 2018, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Dickson will be buried on Saturday, June 8 at the Shannondale cemetery in Montgomery County. Services will be provided by the Hunt and Son Funeral home in Crawfordsville.

