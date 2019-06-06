Muncie woman tried to hide syringes in 10-year-old son’s pocket, police say

Posted 2:57 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, June 6, 2019

Dianca Eurice Cole

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman faces preliminary neglect charges for allegedly trying to hide syringes, one of them uncapped, in her son’s pocket.

Thirty-one-year-old Dianca Eurice Cole of Muncie was arrested Tuesday after being pulled her over for speeding in the Delaware County town of Eaton.

The Star Press reports that a police dog indicated narcotics were inside Cole’s vehicle before she was placed in a police cruiser with her two children.

Police say that when Cole’s 10-year-old son was later asked to empty his pockets he produced a $20 bill and three syringes he said his mother had given him.

Cole’s being held on a $35,000 bond at the Delaware County Jail on preliminary charges, including neglect and unlawful possession of syringes.

Online records don’t list an attorney for Cole.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.