Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crashing into deer in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after hitting a deer west of Lebanon on Thursday.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says it happened along State Road 32 near County Road 50 North shortly before 9:25 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the motorcyclist was located and transported to an area hospital. A condition was not provided.

State Road 32 has been closed in both directions in the area as a result of the crash.