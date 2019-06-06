Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crashing into deer in Boone County

Posted 11:01 pm, June 6, 2019

Motorcycle vs. deer crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after hitting a deer west of Lebanon on Thursday.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says it happened along State Road 32 near County Road 50 North shortly before 9:25 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the motorcyclist was located and transported to an area hospital. A condition was not provided.

State Road 32 has been closed in both directions in the area as a result of the crash.

