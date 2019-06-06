Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer west of Lebanon

Posted 11:01 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, June 6, 2019

Motorcycle vs. deer crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after hitting a deer west of Lebanon.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says it happened along State Road 32 near County Road 50 North shortly before 9:25 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the motorcyclist was located and transported to a Witham Hospital by ambulance, where the sheriff’s office say he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the deer was found deceased due to the impact.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called to investigate the crash and is working to notify the victim’s family.

State Road 32 has been closed in both directions in the area as a result of the crash.

