Mother of 5 with concealed carry license shoots ex-boyfriend trying to break into home

Posted 6:56 pm, June 6, 2019, by

CINCINNATI — A woman shot her ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into her home, WCPO reported.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dante Ruff was breaking into the woman’s home through a front window when she shot him in the stomach. He is expected to survive after undergoing surgery at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The woman’s five children were asleep upstairs at the time of the shooting, WCPO reported.

The woman had a protection order against Ruff, and she has a concealed carry license.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.