Man found under bed arrested for allegedly touching sleeping Bloomington woman

Posted 8:01 pm, June 6, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least two apartments in an off-campus student housing neighborhood Tuesday.

Priest Pendleton, 23, faces charges of burglary of a residence, vehicle theft, and sexual battery.

Police said they found Pendleton Tuesday morning under the bed of a woman who he supposedly touched while she was sleeping. The victim told police he touched her butt and mouth with his hand.

The woman ended up waking up and running outside to call police.

When officers arrived, Pendleton was found armed with a knife he had taken from the victim's kitchen.

"He touched her where she was, in her own bed, where she would most likely feel the safest," said Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo. "Then was brazen enough to stay there, and luckily he did because that’s how we got him."

During their investigation and initial interview with the man, police found Pendleton with a set of car keys and the vehicle outside the victim's home. Police worked with the apartment's leasing office and found the vehicle belonged to another person in the complex.

When police went to that home, they found a woman who said someone entered her home, stole a wallet and set of car keys from her purse.

"He was able to force the window open and then gain access to the apartment, by either entering through the window or reaching in and opening the door," Pedigo said. "Not sure which way he gained entry."

Police said the victims did not know Pendleton and they weren't sure why he was in the area. Pendleton had told them he was from Terre Haute and attended Indiana State University. They're now looking around the area to see if he might be responsible for any other burglaries.

