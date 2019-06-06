Kyle Guy works out for Pacers

Posted 8:06 pm, June 6, 2019, by

Former Virginia Cavalier and Lawrence Central Bear Kyle Guy participates in a pre-draft workout for the Indiana Pacers (WTTV June 6, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two months ago, Kyle Guy was on top of the college basketball world as a National Champion with Virginia and the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Now, the 2016 Indiana Mr. Basketball at the bottom rung of the pros, if you can call it that, trying to find his way onto an NBA roster. In the pre-draft process, Guy got an invitation from his hometown Pacers to participate in a workout.

“Very thankful and blessed to be here,” said the Lawrence Central product. “I’m gonna try to seize the opportunity, and again, it was nice being home.”

Guy skipped his senior season at Virginia to declare for and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft.

I’m one of the premier movers without the ball. My shooting ability speaks for itself. They just want to see the other things: Intangibles, athleticism, can I guard, and I know I can.”

The 2019 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.