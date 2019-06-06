× Kyle Guy works out for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two months ago, Kyle Guy was on top of the college basketball world as a National Champion with Virginia and the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Now, the 2016 Indiana Mr. Basketball at the bottom rung of the pros, if you can call it that, trying to find his way onto an NBA roster. In the pre-draft process, Guy got an invitation from his hometown Pacers to participate in a workout.

“Very thankful and blessed to be here,” said the Lawrence Central product. “I’m gonna try to seize the opportunity, and again, it was nice being home.”

Guy skipped his senior season at Virginia to declare for and remain in the 2019 NBA Draft.

I’m one of the premier movers without the ball. My shooting ability speaks for itself. They just want to see the other things: Intangibles, athleticism, can I guard, and I know I can.”

The 2019 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.