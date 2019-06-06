Indy man arrested after driving wrong way on I-70 near Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- Police arrested a 19-year-old Indianapolis man Wednesday after he drove the wrong way on the interstate.

Hancock County Sheriff Brad Burkhart confirmed De'Ante Parrish was going the wrong way on eastbound I-70 just east of Greenfield while driving a black Chevrolet Camaro.

When Parrish was asked why he did it, he told officers he thought it would be faster.

Video shows Parrish driving the wrong way and eventually pulling into a grass median while other drivers do their best to avoid him. Luckily, there were no crashes or injuries.

Parrish faces a charge of reckless driving. Police say he was not impaired.