Indy man arrested after driving wrong way on I-70 near Greenfield

Posted 1:26 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, June 6, 2019

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- Police arrested a 19-year-old Indianapolis man Wednesday after he drove the wrong way on the interstate.

Hancock County Sheriff Brad Burkhart confirmed De'Ante Parrish was going the wrong way on eastbound I-70 just east of Greenfield while driving a black Chevrolet Camaro.

De'Ante Parrish

When Parrish was asked why he did it, he told officers he thought it would be faster.

Video shows Parrish driving the wrong way and eventually pulling into a grass median while other drivers do their best to avoid him. Luckily, there were no crashes or injuries.

Parrish faces a charge of reckless driving. Police say he was not impaired.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.