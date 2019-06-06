Hogsett, Porter to join Kennedy King Initiative to commemorate RFK assassination

Posted 11:11 am, June 6, 2019, by

24th January 1964: Robert Kennedy (1925 - 1968), the Attorney General of the United States arriving at the home of Princess Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy. (Photo by Peter King/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and State Representative Greg Porter will commemorate the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy on Thursday.

Hogsett is scheduled to give remarks to the The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative’s (KKMI) annual remembrance at the Landmark for Peace memorial in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 6 at 5 p.m.

Porter is the KKMI board chair and will join Speak Truth to Power student alumni with Carmel, Indiana artist Sofiya Inger.

Inger will be collaborating with event participants to create a “Tree of Dreams.”

Robert Kennedy was Attorney General for his brother John F. Kennedy’s administration, and was killed on June 6, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

“The impassioned remarks Kennedy delivered in Indianapolis became one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century and his call to strive for understanding and peace reverberates today,” said KKMI spokesperson, Jennifer Chan.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about KKMI, click here. For more information on Inger, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.