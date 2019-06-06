× Hogsett, Porter to join Kennedy King Initiative to commemorate RFK assassination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and State Representative Greg Porter will commemorate the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy on Thursday.

Hogsett is scheduled to give remarks to the The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative’s (KKMI) annual remembrance at the Landmark for Peace memorial in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 6 at 5 p.m.

Porter is the KKMI board chair and will join Speak Truth to Power student alumni with Carmel, Indiana artist Sofiya Inger.

Inger will be collaborating with event participants to create a “Tree of Dreams.”

Robert Kennedy was Attorney General for his brother John F. Kennedy’s administration, and was killed on June 6, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

“The impassioned remarks Kennedy delivered in Indianapolis became one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century and his call to strive for understanding and peace reverberates today,” said KKMI spokesperson, Jennifer Chan.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about KKMI, click here. For more information on Inger, click here.