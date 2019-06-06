× From Pride to Strawberries and even a festival dedicated to Fried Fish, festival season is in full swing with these weekend events

Indy Pride Festival and Parade

Downtown Indianapolis

Indiana’s Largest LGBTQ Celebration wraps up this weekend with two huge events! Head to Mass Ave on Saturday, June 8th, from 10am to Noon for the Cadillac Barbie Indy Pride! This year’s parade will feature more than 140 floats, vehicles and walking groups. The parade is free to attend and is one of Indianapolis’ largest parades. Then head to Military Park for the Indy Pride festival, which runs from 11am-11pm. This all-ages festival features three entertainment stages headlined by Lizzo, as well as a Family Fun Zone and a variety of vendors selling goods, food and drinks and appearances by other special guests like Dev, Monet X Change and Blair St. Clair.

Kroger Symphony on the Prairie

Conner Prairie

A 38-year tradition continues this summer with Kroger Symphony on the Prairie—the best value in central Indiana for outdoor music and entertainment! And this year is our largest summer yet—35 concerts and lots of new bands on the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre stage! Catch the All Star Jam on Friday night, featuring the music of Journey, Chicago, Kansas and more. Then on Saturday, The atmosphere will be electric Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue bring their fantastic jazz and funk vibes from New Orleans. Band leader and multi-instrumentalist Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews brings the hip-hop beats and improv to make it a night like none other. All concerts begin at 8 pm, with gates opening at 6 pm. Reserved seating and tables are available, as well as seats in the ISO Sunset Lounge.

Rock of Ages

Clowes Memorial Hall (Butler University)

Broadway’s Best Party is turning up the volume to ten as the 10th anniversary tour of Rock of Ages heads to Clowes Memorial Hall this Friday and Saturday night (June 7-8). Nominated for five Tony Awards®, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era of 1980s Hollywood. Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake, and more! Friday’s performance kicks off at 8pm and Saturday features two performances: 2pm and 8pm.

Indy’s Original First Friday Food Truck Fest

Old National Centre

Indy’s beloved First Friday Food Truck Fest is back again this weekend! Head to the Old National Centre parking lot starting at 5pm and indulge in savory selections from over 25 of the city’s best food trucks. Plus, attendees can enjoy live music and entertainment as well as games and other fun activities on-site. Tickets are $5 and free for kids under age 5. Leashed dogs are welcome!

Downtown Mooresville Block Party

Mooresville

Head to downtown Mooresville this weekend as the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce presents the first annual Downtown Mooresville Block Party! This free family-friendly event takes place from 5-9pm. There will be a Kids Zone, plenty of vendors and great food. And don’t forget to bring your lawn chair as the Citizen’s Bank Free Summer Concert Series kicks off at 7pm featuring the band “Tastes Like Chicken.”

Westfield Donut Trail

Westfield (Various locations)

Make plans to hit the sweetest trails in Westfield with your friends and family on June 7-June 9! It’s Donut Trail time! Participants pick up a Donut Trail passport at the Centier Bank located at 3002 IN-32 in Westfield. Then, they will fill their passport with stickers at 12 different “sweet stops” along the trail route. Once the passport is full, you earn free donuts!

Amo Fish Fry Festival

Amo, IN (Hendricks County)

Don’t miss one of Hendrick’s County’s most beloved long-standing traditions: the 2019 Amo Fish Fry Festival! This Thursday through Saturday (June 6-8) , head to the The festival takes place at the Amo Ball Fields, right next door to Mill Creek West Elementary School, in the quaint town of Amo (located west of Danville). The festival opens Thursday and Friday at 5:30 pm and noon on Saturday and close at 10 pm all three nights. They will have tasty food, live music, kiddie rides and games, bingo, a vendor tent, a Cruise-In and other special events. The Amo Fish Fry Festival is a joint venture between the Amo Volunteer Fire Department and the Cascade Youth League, which provides baseball, softball, volleyball, football and wrestling to kids in the Mill Creek area of Hendricks County. The funds raised at the festival play a substantial role in each not-for-profit organization’s annual operating budget.

Mallow Run Strawberry Festival

Mallow Run Winery (Bargersville)

Celebrate all things strawberry this weekend at Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville. Their annual Strawberry Festival is back this Saturday from 12-9 pm and Sunday from 12-6 pm. Enjoy Mallow Run’s yearly small-batch release of sweet Strawberry Wine, plus plenty of giant strawberry shortcakes, food truck eats and live music both days. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and spread out on the lawn for a great summer weekend with family and friends. Admission is free! This event is family-friendly, so all ages are welcome.

