Foggy start to Thursday; quiet end to week

Fog is limiting visibility for some of us this morning. The most dense fog has been spotted east of the city from Shelbyville to Franklin to Muncie. Areas around Indianapolis have gotten hazy.

The average high this time of the year is 79° but Wednesday’s high soared to 87°. When the front slid through, though, we dropped sixteen degrees in one hour! If you were outside, you certainly noticed that drop.

We can’t rule out a sprinkle or two later today, especially in the evening, but I do think they’ll stay mainly south of Greenwood.

Rain totals would be much lower than yesterday’s downpours.

After a nice Thursday, Friday will also deliver good, seasonable weather.

Active weather returns for the weekend with a passing shower possible on Saturday and scattered storms on Sunday.