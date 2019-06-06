Dry tonight across central Indiana, but our rain chances will rise over the next four days

Posted 4:51 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, June 6, 2019

So far this has been a wet year for central Indiana. Indianapolis rainfall stands four inches above average for the year. After a short break from rain, more is on the way.

A storm system hovering over the Tennessee Valley will give south-central Indiana  a chance for scattered t-storms Friday and Saturday. A cold front will approach from the Great Plains and bring a better chance for more widespread rainfall from late Sunday through Monday morning. We’ll see at least an inch of rain in Indianapolis, with up to two inches south of I-70 by Monday afternoon.

So far this has been a wet year.

June precipitation is off to a fast start.

Scattered storms will stay south of I-70 Friday.

Scattered storms will stay south of I-70 Saturday.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend.

Rain will continue through Monday morning.

1-2″ if rain will fall from Sunday into Monday.

