× Owner of Fair Oaks Farms promises changes after animal abuse video

FAIR OAKS, Ind.– Fair Oaks Farms say they will be putting cameras on properties where they have animals.

Mike McCloskey, owner of Fair Oaks, released a video Thursday apologizing after an undercover video was released by the non-profit group Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) showing animal abuse.

“Watching this video broke my heart and created a sadness I’ll have to endure for the rest of my life,” McCloskey said. “I am sorry and I apologize for the footage in this video.”

McCloskey says every employee goes through animal welfare training and continuous education. Employees also sign a document saying they will report any abuse. Three of the employees in question had been fired months before the video surfaced, due to other employees reporting them. The other was terminated after the video came out.

“As hard as you try, you can always end up with bad people in your organization,” he said.

The new cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day and be viewable by anyone who visits the farm. Random audits will also be implemented, and the farm will hire someone to focus on continuing education on animal treatment.

McCloskey said the organization may release more videos in the future, but he’s confident the changes they’re implementing will address any concerns those videos may produce.

He ended his video with a guarantee that this would not happen again at Fair Oaks Farms.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the video and those involved in filming it.