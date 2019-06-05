× UPDATE: Authorities safely locate missing Carmel man with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE:

Firefighters say 75-year-old James “Jim” Bevan has been located and is okay.

UPDATE 18:35- subject has been found, and is ok. — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) June 5, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Fire Department is asking the public to help find a 75-year-old missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Fire officials say James “Jim” Bevan left his home on the east side of Carmel on foot at about 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Bevan was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and a khaki fishing type hat, according to the department.

Bevan is reportedly known to use the Cherry Creek Trail.

Anyone with information regarding Bevan’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-571-2580 or 911.