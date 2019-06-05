Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Storms sliding through northern portions of the state Wednesday morning and a few showers are possible through Central Indiana throughout the morning. We will see another round of storms fueling up this afternoon. We could see storms as early as 3pm with the bulk of the storms getting to Indianapolis between 5-7pm Wednesday. Today's storms could be strong. We're included in a Slight Risk from SPC. Hail and strong damaging winds are my main concerns with today's storms but all hazards are on the table. Some heavy downpours could total up to as much as a half inch of rain though many of us won't get quite that much. Much better weather for the second half of the week. Hot and partly sunny with minimal rain threat on Thursday and again on Friday. Enjoy Thursday and Friday! Good weather for just about anything. Rain chances return for the weekend.
