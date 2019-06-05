Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Posted 6:44 am, June 5, 2019, by

Storms sliding through northern portions of the state Wednesday morning and a few showers are possible through Central Indiana throughout the morning. We will see another round of storms fueling up this afternoon.  We could see storms as early as 3pm with the bulk of the storms getting to Indianapolis between 5-7pm Wednesday. Today's storms could be strong.  We're included in a Slight Risk from SPC. Hail and strong damaging winds are my main concerns with today's storms but all hazards are on the table. Some heavy downpours could total up to as much as a half inch of rain though many of us won't get quite that much. Much better weather for the second half of the week.  Hot and partly sunny with minimal rain threat on Thursday and again on Friday. Enjoy Thursday and Friday!  Good weather for just about anything.  Rain chances return for the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.