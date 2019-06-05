Southwest offering more than 30 discounted flights out of Indy during fare sale
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you feel like you need a vacation, this is a good time to book one.
Southwest Airlines has discounted one-way flights from Indianapolis to more than 30 destinations until 2:59 a.m. June 7.
According to Southwest, continental U.S. flights are available from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18. Blackout dates for the U.S. flights include Aug. 30, Sept. 2 (Labor Day) and Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 (Thanksgiving travel). International travel dates are Aug. 20 through Dec. 11.
Some of the notable one-way fares include Chicago (via Midway) for $49, Atlanta for $79, Orlando for $99, Tampa for $99 and Kansas City for $69.
Here’s a look at the discounted fares from the Southwest Airlines website (you’ll want to check the terms and conditions, because there are quite a few):
- Amarillo, Texas: $171
- Atlanta: $79
- Baltimore/Washington, MD: $79
- Cancun, Mexico: $178
- Charlotte: $144
- Chicago (Midway): $49
- Cincinnati: $140
- Corpus Christi, Texas: $177
- Detroit: $143
- Harlingen, Texas: $154
- Houston (Hobby): $109
- Jacksonville, Florida: $166
- Kansas City: $69
- Las Vegas: $129
- Long Island/Islip, New York: $171
- Los Angeles: $129
- Lubbock, Texas: $171
- Midland/Odessa, Texas: $178
- Minneapolis/St. Paul: $150
- Oakland, California: $99
- Ontario/LA, California: $188
- Orlando, Florida: $99
- Panama City Beach, Florida: $159
- Phoenix: $129
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: $240
- Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: $139
- Richmond, Virginia: $168
- Salt Lake City: $176
- San Francisco: $162
- San Jose: $185
- Tampa: $99
- Washington, D.C. (Dulles): $133
- Washington, D.C. (Reagan National): $133
- West Palm Beach, Florida: $171