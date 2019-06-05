× Southwest offering more than 30 discounted flights out of Indy during fare sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you feel like you need a vacation, this is a good time to book one.

Southwest Airlines has discounted one-way flights from Indianapolis to more than 30 destinations until 2:59 a.m. June 7.

According to Southwest, continental U.S. flights are available from Aug. 20 to Dec. 18. Blackout dates for the U.S. flights include Aug. 30, Sept. 2 (Labor Day) and Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 (Thanksgiving travel). International travel dates are Aug. 20 through Dec. 11.

Some of the notable one-way fares include Chicago (via Midway) for $49, Atlanta for $79, Orlando for $99, Tampa for $99 and Kansas City for $69.

Here’s a look at the discounted fares from the Southwest Airlines website (you’ll want to check the terms and conditions, because there are quite a few):