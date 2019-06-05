Serious shooting under investigation by IMPD on city’s northeast side

Posted 12:17 am, June 5, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are on the scene of a serious shooting incident in the business district of E. 82nd St. east of the Fashion Mall. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of E. 82nd St.

When officers arrived they found a gunshot wound victim who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.