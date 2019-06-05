× Serious shooting under investigation by IMPD on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are on the scene of a serious shooting incident in the business district of E. 82nd St. east of the Fashion Mall. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of E. 82nd St.

When officers arrived they found a gunshot wound victim who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as additional information becomes available.