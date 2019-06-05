× Rossville teen arrested on rape charges

ROSSVILLE, Ind. – A Rossville teen has been arrested on rape charges.

Isiah Tate Kingery, 17, is accused of sexually assaulting a female at a home in the 100 block of W. South St. on May 28.

The victim told deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office that she went to the home to purchase THC vape pen cartridges, according to a probable cause affidavit. While at the house, the victim says Kingery began to force her to kiss him.

The victim says she was able to push Kingery away and “tell him no,” but he then forced both of their pants down and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him. The victim explained that she thought Kingery smelled “gross,” according to the affidavit.

After a few minutes, Kingery then allegedly sat on the couch and forced the victim to have vaginal sex with him. The victim went on to say that she had been asking Kingery to stop and begged him to put a condom on. She says he retrieved a condom and then proceeded to force himself on her again.

When Kingery was finished, the victim says she put her clothes back on, said she had to go and subsequently told her mother what happened.

The victim then went to a hospital, where a sexual assault exam was completed. When an officer picked up the rape kit, a forensic nurse said there appeared to be vaginal tearing.

A warrant was also obtained to get penile swabs from Kingery. During a search of Kingery’s home, deputies say they found two syringes with liquid inside, THC vape pen boxes, a box with THC paraphernalia, and what officers believe to be THC.

Kingery was later arrested on two counts of rape, a level 3 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony.