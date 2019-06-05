Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old man missing from Plainfield

Posted 5:08 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12AM, June 5, 2019

Alvin Epperson

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is searching for Alvin David Epperson, a 72-year-old white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 155 pounds, white hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a  long sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans.

Epperson is missing half of his index finger on his left hand, has 2 medically drilled holes on the top of his head, and has 2 scars on his abdomen.

He is driving a red 2012 Ford Escape with Indiana plate D890UC.  The Escape has scrapes on the rear bumper, passenger side, and scrapes/dents on the front bumper.

Epperson is missing from Plainfield, which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:30 pm.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical help.

If you have any information on Alvin David Epperson, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.

