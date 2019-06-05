Mega Millions jackpot is now more than half a billion dollars

Posted 12:25 pm, June 5, 2019, by

File image

Feeling lucky? No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, so now the pot has climbed to $530 million.

The next drawing is Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. ET, so you have plenty of time to set up your next office pool or remember to swing by the gas station on your way home.

This is the first time the Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded $500 million since last October’s record-breaking $1.5 billion mark.

If you win, you can also take a paltry cash option of $343.9 million.

There are actually more Mega Millions winners than you may think, relatively speaking. They just don’t win the big big, buy-a-bigger-yacht-to-park-your-other-yachts-in money. According to Mega Millions, one ticket won $2 million and four others won $1 million in Tuesday night’s drawing. Hey, it won’t get you a private island, but maybe it’ll be enough to put your kid through college.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.