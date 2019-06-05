× Juwan Morgan works out for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Juwan Morgan has enjoyed playing four years of basketball in front of Hoosier State hoops fans. After participating in a pre-draft workout for the Pacers Wednesday morning, he said he certainly wouldn’t mind a few more.

“They’re the best fans in the world,” said Morgan. “I don’t think any other fan base competes with the fans in Indiana.”

Morgan played four years at Indiana University, receiving Second Team All-Big Ten recognition as a junior. In 128 games for the Cream & Crimson, Morgan averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

The Waynesville, Missouri product was pleased with his workout with the Blue and Gold.

“It was good,” he said. “I felt like I put my best foot forward. It was a little more exciting for me than the other guys because I’ve been in Indiana the past four years. I appreciate them bringing me in for the opportunity.”

The 2019 NBA Draft is scheduled for the evening of June 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.