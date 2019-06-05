× IMPD arrests 24 people in connection with recent cell phone store robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities have arrested 24 people in connection with a recent string of cell phone store robberies in the Circle City.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that the two dozen suspects are facing a total of 42 charges, 31 of which are felonies and 11 are misdemeanors.

IMPD officials also announced Wednesday that they’re collaborating with the FBI, the Mayor’s Office and security teams for cell phone providers to come up with ways to prevent robberies and protect employees and customers in Indianapolis stores.

The carriers present reiterated that all phones stolen from wireless doors will be blacklisted to devalue these devices, and reinforced their commitment to cooperate fully with local and national law enforcement agencies in their ongoing investigations.

Each company present also made specific commitments to adopt and closely adhere to enhanced security protocols starting immediately as well as usage of innovative security tools in their wireless stores.

IMPD says the booking photos for those arrested are not available and more details will be released later this week.

The investigation into the cell phone store robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.