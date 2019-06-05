× Handmade craft showcase announced by Indiana Doctor Who store

CAMBY, Ind. — Who North America (WNA) has announced a handmade craft showcase on Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“All Things Handmade Craft Show” will host 20 vendors and authors as well as a food truck, according to Keith Bradbury of WNA.

“Our vendors are everything from geeky to practical, not everything is Doctor Who,” says Bradbury.

Award-winning author Mackenzie Florh is set to attend and will be signing copies of her books, “The Rite of Wands” & “The Whispered Tales of Graves Grove.”

WNA is located at 8901 South State Road 67 in Camby and features a museum of Doctor Who merchandise.

The event is free and more information is available at Who North America.