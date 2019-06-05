× Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue Episode 4: Purdue President Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Purdue President Mitch Daniels took over at Purdue in January 2013 following his second term as governor of Indiana. Since then, Purdue has continued to further its reputation in excellence in academics, research, and athletics under President Daniels leadership.

In episode four of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Daniels, discussing the highlights from 2018-19 academic year, future projects in the works, Tyler Trent, and excitement surrounding success in athletics.

