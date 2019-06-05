Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

From severe storms Wednesday to more storms later this week

Posted 8:58 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20PM, June 5, 2019

After five days with no measurable precipitation, Mother Nature reverted to her old ways and soaked central Indiana on Wednesday. Strong storms crawled across the state, dumping heavy rain and small hail, while knocking down trees and power lines. 1-4 inches of rain fall and flash flooding was widespread.

We’ll see a chance for more afternoon and evening t-storms Thursday through Saturday. As of now it looks like our wet weather pattern will be with through the weekend with showers also in the Sunday forecast.

We just finished our longest dry spell of the year so far.

Severe storms struck central Indiana Wednesday.

Several incidents of severe weather were reported.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms Friday.

We’ll have a chance for  t-storms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for  t-storms Sunday.

