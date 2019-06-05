× Expect delays with closures to I-65, I-70 this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will close parts of I-65 and I-70 close to downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

The closures will begin Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. and lanes will reopen Monday, June 10 at 6 a.m.

INDOT is also reminding drivers to plan ahead, slow down in work zones and expect delays on Indianapolis interstates this weekend.

Closures

The right 3 lanes will be closed on I-65 NB from Southport Rd up to I-465 (Segment 1)

I-65 NB will be CLOSED between the South Split and the North Split (Segment 3)

I-70 EB will be CLOSED between I-465 and the South Split (West side)

Detour