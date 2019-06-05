Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

ESPN to honor Tyler Trent at Sports Humanitarian Awards

Posted 8:40 pm, June 5, 2019, by

Tyler Trent

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — ESPN has announced that Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent will be honored with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards honors athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who have a positive influence throughout the world by using the power of sports.

The event, hosted by singer Ciara, will take place in Los Angeles on July 9, one day before the ESPYS.

Trent passed away in January from a rare form of bone cancer.

During his time, Trent’s fighting spirit, perseverance and grace inspired countless people. He helped raise thousands of dollars for cancer research and has been honored with the  Disney Spirit Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

The Trent family released the following statement regarding the Sports Humanitarian Awards:

We are incredibly thankful to ESPN for honoring Tyler with the Stuart Scott ENspire award. Words truly seem inadequate to express what this would have meant to  Tyler. He would watch Stuart Scott’s ESPY speech over and over again during his hospital stays. ESPN’s support and kindness to Tyler has been beyond measure. In our time of grief, it brings great comfort! We are eternally grateful!

