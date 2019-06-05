Coroner identifies body found in Lake Michigan as missing Indiana man

Posted 9:56 am, June 5, 2019, by

Scott Tharp

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in Lake Michigan near a park in northwestern Indiana has been identified as that of a man missing since February.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a boater found the body on Friday near the Portage Lakefront park. It was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and an autopsy conducted this week by the Porter County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity as 59-year-old Scott Tharp of Gary.

The coroner’s office says the preliminary cause of death was determined to be drowning. Authorities say Tharp had been missing from the Miller Beach area since Feb. 11.

Indiana Conservation Officers and Gary police are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.