× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 14 ‘Okereke Allegations & Hot Seat Players’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was recently brought to light that rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke was the subject of a sexual assault allegation in 2015.

The crew addresses this issue by detailing what is known about the situation and what general manager Chris Ballard had to say during a conference call regarding the matter.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins also debate the top five newcomers to the Colts’ roster and the top five players on the hot seat.

The gang provides an update from OTAs, including Andrew Luck’s injury and position battles heating up.

Other topics include punter Rigoberto Sanchez’s contract extension and the Colts miss out on Gerald McCoy.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play