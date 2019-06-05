× A Severe T-storm Watch for central Indiana until 9pm

A Severe T-storm Watch continues for all of central Indiana until 9pm. The main threats will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds. Heavy rain from the storms will caused localized flash flooding. After a dry start to the work week we’ll have a daily chance for afternoon and evening storms through the weekend.

Instability will be high this afternoon. Several severe storms are likely.

Storm will stay north of I-70 through 4pm.

Strong storms are likely in Indianapolis by 5pm.

Storms will move south of I-70 by 6pm.

Strong storms will move into southeastern Indiana by 7pm.