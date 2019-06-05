Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

A Severe T-storm Watch for central Indiana until 9pm

Posted 3:12 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, June 5, 2019

A Severe T-storm Watch continues for all of central Indiana until 9pm. The main threats will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds. Heavy rain from the storms will caused localized flash flooding. After a dry start to the work week we’ll have a daily chance for afternoon and evening storms through the weekend.

Instability will be high this afternoon. Several severe storms are likely.

The main threats will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

Storm will stay north of I-70 through 4pm.

Strong storms are likely in Indianapolis by 5pm.

Storms will move south of I-70 by 6pm.

Strong storms will move into southeastern Indiana by 7pm.

