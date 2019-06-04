Woman killed, man shot on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A gunman shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man on the west side of Indianapolis, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating two scenes.

Police arrived in the 3400 block of Auburn Road around 12 a.m. They found a woman who had been shot. Medics rushed her to the hospital, but she didn’t survive.

IMPD appears to be focusing their investigation on a gray car at the scene. The front windshield looks completely shot out, and evidence markers all over the street.

While police investigated that shooting, they received a call about a man shot less than two miles away at W 30th Street and Lafayette Road, right in front of a Burger King restaurant.

Police say the two shootings are related. Investigators are trying to determine if someone drove the man to that location from the original crime scene. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD is looking into the possibility that some kind of disturbance led to the shootings, and they are talking with witnesses to piece together the circumstances.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.